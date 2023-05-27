GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

NYSE:SWX opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.44%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at $627,023,128.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,741,235.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,350,789 shares of company stock worth $201,194,382. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

