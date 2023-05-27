Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $633-643 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.03 million. Guess’ also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Performance

Shares of GES opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

