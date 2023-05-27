Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Up 203.9% in May

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, an increase of 203.9% from the April 30th total of 126,900 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Guardforce AI in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Guardforce AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:GFAI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.24. 2,426,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. Guardforce AI has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited ( NASDAQ:GFAI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.