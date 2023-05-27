Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $21.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 591. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

Grupo Bimbo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

