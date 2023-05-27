Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Insider Buys $22,800.00 in Stock

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) insider Vassiliki Economides bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $22,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,710.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Gritstone bio Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.85.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a negative net margin of 820.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Gritstone bio in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.
Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
