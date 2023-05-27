Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Insider Buys $22,800.00 in Stock

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) insider Vassiliki Economides bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $22,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,710.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gritstone bio Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.85.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a negative net margin of 820.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 134.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 34.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Gritstone bio in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.