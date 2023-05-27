Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
Shares of Gratomic stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 71,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,244. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. Gratomic has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.51.
About Gratomic
