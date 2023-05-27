Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

Shares of Gratomic stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 71,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,244. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. Gratomic has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.51.

About Gratomic

Gratomic, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

