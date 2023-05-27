Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 43,234 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,818 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43,234 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Insider Activity

Splunk Stock Up 4.1 %

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.88.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.