Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,860. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META stock opened at $262.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $262.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $671.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

