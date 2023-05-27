Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 4.3 %

COST stock opened at $507.26 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $443.20 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

