Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $8.71 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock worth $2,386,039. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

