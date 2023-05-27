Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.12.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.08 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $291.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

