Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.22% of WD-40 worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 5.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $190.45 on Friday. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $209.64. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.17.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev acquired 224 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $40,113.92. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,515.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

