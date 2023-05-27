Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $125.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.23 and its 200-day moving average is $141.64. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

