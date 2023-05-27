Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.74. 5,424,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.