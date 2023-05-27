Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.20. 355,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,092. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

