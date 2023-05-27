Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 69,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

