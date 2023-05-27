Good Life Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $143.31. 1,269,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,418. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.74. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $143.65.

