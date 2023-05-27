Good Life Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $93.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,926. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

