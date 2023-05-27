Good Life Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 17,399,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,966,940. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

