Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,898. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

