Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 1,584 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Prologis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,063,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of PLD traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

