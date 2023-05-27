Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Trading 5% Higher

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Rating) shares were up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Institutional Trading of Goldenstone Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,762,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goldenstone Acquisition by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 272,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,786,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,988,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

