Globeflex Capital L P Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.
JNJ opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.73. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
