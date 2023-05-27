Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 582,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 77,979 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
BATS PAVE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,302 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.