Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 582,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 77,979 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS PAVE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,302 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

