Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Up 398.0% in May

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 398.0% from the April 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ:SOCL traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $35.77. 9,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $142.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOCL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 160,055 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

