Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.66

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.66 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.37 ($0.17). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 13.64 ($0.17), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.37. The company has a market cap of £36.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of €0.19 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

