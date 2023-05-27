Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,504,054 shares in the company, valued at $21,066,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNA. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

