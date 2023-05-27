Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL opened at $28.35 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

