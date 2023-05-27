GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as €28.00 ($30.43) and last traded at €27.86 ($30.28). Approximately 83,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.74 ($30.15).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on shares of GFT Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

GFT Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.60. The company has a market cap of $733.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.81.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Featured Stories

