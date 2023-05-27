General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Reduced by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.18. 2,364,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

