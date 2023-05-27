General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 194.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 110,387 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

