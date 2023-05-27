Geegoopuzzle Price Tops $5.57 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $836.16 million and $1.06 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00020899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.57655418 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $931,268.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

