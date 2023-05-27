GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

GAP Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of GAP stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -374.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at GAP

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,209 shares of company stock valued at $282,671. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at $915,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.