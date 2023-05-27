GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. GameStop has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of -0.32.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 93,753 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 363.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GameStop by 216.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.