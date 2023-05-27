G999 (G999) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $762.38

G999 (G999) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, G999 has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $762.38 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00053875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000953 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

