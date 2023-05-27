G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Up 85.7% in May

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WILC opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.73.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $38.52 million for the quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

The firm also recently disclosed a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.5%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in G. Willi-Food International by 125.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Further Reading

