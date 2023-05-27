G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Up 85.7% in May

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ WILC opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.73.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $38.52 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in G. Willi-Food International by 125.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
