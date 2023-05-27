FY2025 EPS Estimates for PRA Group, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PRA Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for PRA Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRAA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PRA Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $19.58 on Thursday. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.95 million, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PRA Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Vikram A. Atal acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram A. Atal acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

