Future Fund LLC Purchases 51 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Future Fund LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,799,000 after buying an additional 104,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,590,000 after purchasing an additional 161,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.70. The company had a trading volume of 802,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,506. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.68 and a one year high of $271.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $1,750,514.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,573.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,307. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.