Future Fund LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Future Fund LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 1.4% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.00. The stock had a trading volume of 811,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,235. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.86 and a fifty-two week high of $176.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.58 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.