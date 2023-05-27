Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,240.00

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc (LON:FEET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,240 ($15.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,260 ($15.67). Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,240 ($15.42), with a volume of 628,264 shares trading hands.

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £325.97 million and a P/E ratio of 2,296.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,240 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.64.

About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Fundsmith, LLP. It invests in public equity markets of emerging and developing market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

