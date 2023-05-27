FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.29. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc engages in the provision of integrated communications and Internet connectivity to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies. It offers scalable Internet access, web hosting, equipment co-location, traditional telephone services, and advanced voice and data solutions.

