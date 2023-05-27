FTX Token (FTT) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003796 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $333.00 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

