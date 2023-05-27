Frontier Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

