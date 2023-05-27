Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $29.37 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

NYSE FMS opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.7086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

