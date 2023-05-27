Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $24,381,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,595,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 5.5 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. 337,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,860. The company has a quick ratio of 82.53, a current ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 236.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.