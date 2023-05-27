Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stake Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after purchasing an additional 421,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,246,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 381,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

