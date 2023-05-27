Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

