First Western Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 835.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWV traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,506. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $140.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $773.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

