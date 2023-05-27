First Western Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Western Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $425.79. 2,338,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,804. The firm has a market cap of $404.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

