First Western Trust Bank Invests $206,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 42,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,556. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $55.77.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

